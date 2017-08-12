FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 12, 2017 / 5:12 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bulgarian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 12
Etar              2 Pirin Blagoevgrad 1  
Ludogorets        3 Vereya            1  
Friday, August 11 
Cherno More Varna 1 Slavia Sofia      1  
Septemvri Sofia   0 CSKA-Sofia        1  
   Standings          P W D L F  A Pts 
1  Cherno More Varna  5 3 2 0 8  2 11  
2  Ludogorets         4 3 1 0 8  3 10  
3  CSKA-Sofia         5 3 1 1 12 5 10  
4  Vereya             5 2 1 2 4  7 7   
5  Beroe Stara Zagora 4 1 3 0 6  3 6   
6  Etar               5 1 2 2 4  5 5   
-------------------------
7  Lokomotiv Plovdiv  4 1 2 1 3  5 5   
8  Dunav Ruse         4 1 2 1 3  2 5   
9  Slavia Sofia       5 1 2 2 7  9 5   
10 Pirin Blagoevgrad  5 1 2 2 4  5 5   
11 Levski Sofia       3 1 1 1 2  2 4   
12 Botev Plovdiv      3 1 0 2 5  9 3   
13 Septemvri Sofia    4 1 0 3 1  5 3   
14 Vitosha Bistritsa  4 0 1 3 3  8 1   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Play-off              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Sunday, August 13    
Beroe Stara Zagora   v Botev Plovdiv     (1545)  
Levski Sofia         v Dunav Ruse        (1800)  
Monday, August 14    
Lokomotiv Plovdiv    v Vitosha Bistritsa (1730)

0 : 0
