UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bulgarian championship results and standings

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 12 Etar 2 Pirin Blagoevgrad 1 Ludogorets 3 Vereya 1 Friday, August 11 Cherno More Varna 1 Slavia Sofia 1 Septemvri Sofia 0 CSKA-Sofia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cherno More Varna 5 3 2 0 8 2 11 2 Ludogorets 4 3 1 0 8 3 10 3 CSKA-Sofia 5 3 1 1 12 5 10 4 Vereya 5 2 1 2 4 7 7 5 Beroe Stara Zagora 4 1 3 0 6 3 6 6 Etar 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 ------------------------- 7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 4 1 2 1 3 5 5 8 Dunav Ruse 4 1 2 1 3 2 5 9 Slavia Sofia 5 1 2 2 7 9 5 10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 11 Levski Sofia 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 12 Botev Plovdiv 3 1 0 2 5 9 3 13 Septemvri Sofia 4 1 0 3 1 5 3 14 Vitosha Bistritsa 4 0 1 3 3 8 1 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 13 Beroe Stara Zagora v Botev Plovdiv (1545) Levski Sofia v Dunav Ruse (1800) Monday, August 14 Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Vitosha Bistritsa (1730)