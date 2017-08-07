Soccer-Bulgarian championship results and standings

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Monday Monday, August 7 Dunav Ruse 0 Etar 0 Sunday, August 6 CSKA-Sofia 4 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 Saturday, August 5 Vereya 2 Levski Sofia 0 Vitosha Bistritsa 2 Ludogorets 4 Friday, August 4 Pirin Blagoevgrad 1 Cherno More Varna 1 Slavia Sofia 1 Beroe Stara Zagora 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cherno More Varna 4 3 1 0 7 1 10 2 Ludogorets 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 3 Vereya 4 2 1 1 3 4 7 4 CSKA-Sofia 4 2 1 1 11 5 7 5 Beroe Stara Zagora 4 1 3 0 6 3 6 6 Dunav Ruse 4 1 2 1 3 2 5 ------------------------- 7 Pirin Blagoevgrad 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 8 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 4 1 2 1 3 5 5 9 Levski Sofia 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 10 Slavia Sofia 4 1 1 2 6 8 4 11 Septemvri Sofia 3 1 0 2 1 4 3 12 Botev Plovdiv 3 1 0 2 5 9 3 13 Etar 4 0 2 2 2 4 2 14 Vitosha Bistritsa 4 0 1 3 3 8 1 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off