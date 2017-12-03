FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bulgarian championship results and standings
#World Football
December 3, 2017 / 12:27 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bulgarian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 3 
Beroe Stara Zagora 5 Septemvri Sofia   1  
Etar               2 Slavia Sofia      1  
Vitosha Bistritsa  0 CSKA-Sofia        2  
Saturday, December 2
Cherno More Varna  0 Botev Plovdiv     0  
Levski Sofia       3 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0  
   Standings          P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  CSKA-Sofia         19 13 5 1  41 12 44  
2  Ludogorets         18 13 3 2  41 10 42  
3  Levski Sofia       19 11 5 3  27 8  38  
4  Beroe Stara Zagora 19 9  7 3  25 15 34  
5  Botev Plovdiv      19 7  8 4  30 23 29  
6  Vereya             18 9  2 7  19 19 29  
-------------------------
7  Cherno More Varna  19 7  4 8  18 18 25  
8  Slavia Sofia       19 6  5 8  26 28 23  
9  Lokomotiv Plovdiv  18 6  3 9  15 28 21  
10 Septemvri Sofia    19 6  2 11 14 32 20  
11 Pirin Blagoevgrad  19 4  7 8  16 20 19  
12 Etar               19 4  6 9  17 27 18  
13 Dunav Ruse         18 3  5 10 11 26 14  
14 Vitosha Bistritsa  19 0  4 15 9  43 4   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Play-off              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Monday, December 4   
Ludogorets           v Dunav Ruse (1530)

