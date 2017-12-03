UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bulgarian championship results and standings

Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 3 Beroe Stara Zagora 5 Septemvri Sofia 1 Etar 2 Slavia Sofia 1 Vitosha Bistritsa 0 CSKA-Sofia 2 Saturday, December 2 Cherno More Varna 0 Botev Plovdiv 0 Levski Sofia 3 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSKA-Sofia 19 13 5 1 41 12 44 2 Ludogorets 18 13 3 2 41 10 42 3 Levski Sofia 19 11 5 3 27 8 38 4 Beroe Stara Zagora 19 9 7 3 25 15 34 5 Botev Plovdiv 19 7 8 4 30 23 29 6 Vereya 18 9 2 7 19 19 29 ------------------------- 7 Cherno More Varna 19 7 4 8 18 18 25 8 Slavia Sofia 19 6 5 8 26 28 23 9 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 18 6 3 9 15 28 21 10 Septemvri Sofia 19 6 2 11 14 32 20 11 Pirin Blagoevgrad 19 4 7 8 16 20 19 12 Etar 19 4 6 9 17 27 18 13 Dunav Ruse 18 3 5 10 11 26 14 14 Vitosha Bistritsa 19 0 4 15 9 43 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 4 Ludogorets v Dunav Ruse (1530)