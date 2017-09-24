FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-African Champions League quarterfinal results
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 24, 2017 / 7:24 PM / 25 days ago

Soccer-African Champions League quarterfinal results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the African Champions League Quarterfinal second leg matches on Sunday 
Quarterfinal
Sunday, September 24, second leg
Etoile Sportive du Sahel (Tunisia) - Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya)          2-0 (halftime: 1-0)                                      
First leg: Al Ahli Tripoli - Etoile Sportive du Sahel 0-0. Etoile Sportive du Sahel win 2-0 on aggregate.
Saturday, September 23, second leg 
Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)      - Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-0, penalty shootout: 3-2) 
First leg: Mamelodi Sundowns - Wydad Athletic Club 1-0. Wydad Athletic Club win 3-2 on penalties after 1-1 on aggregate.
Esperance ST (Tunisia)             - Al Ahly Cairo (Egypt)            1-2 (halftime: 1-0)                                      
First leg: Al Ahly Cairo - Esperance ST 2-2. Al Ahly Cairo win 4-3 on aggregate.
USM Alger (Algeria)                - Ferroviario Beira (Mozambique)   0-0 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
First leg: Ferroviario Beira - USM Alger 1-1. USM Alger win 1-1 on aggregate.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.