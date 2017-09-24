Soccer-African Champions League quarterfinal results

Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the African Champions League Quarterfinal second leg matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, September 24, second leg Etoile Sportive du Sahel (Tunisia) - Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Al Ahli Tripoli - Etoile Sportive du Sahel 0-0. Etoile Sportive du Sahel win 2-0 on aggregate. Saturday, September 23, second leg Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) - Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-0, penalty shootout: 3-2) First leg: Mamelodi Sundowns - Wydad Athletic Club 1-0. Wydad Athletic Club win 3-2 on penalties after 1-1 on aggregate. Esperance ST (Tunisia) - Al Ahly Cairo (Egypt) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Al Ahly Cairo - Esperance ST 2-2. Al Ahly Cairo win 4-3 on aggregate. USM Alger (Algeria) - Ferroviario Beira (Mozambique) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Ferroviario Beira - USM Alger 1-1. USM Alger win 1-1 on aggregate.