Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results from the African Champions League Semifinal first leg matches on Friday Semifinal Friday, September 29, first leg USM Alger (Algeria) - Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Semifinal Sunday, October 1, first leg Etoile Sportive du Sahel (Tunisia) v Al Ahly Cairo (Egypt) (1730)