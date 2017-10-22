Soccer-African Champions League semifinal results

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the African Champions League Semifinal second leg matches on Sunday Semifinal Sunday, October 22, second leg Al Ahly Cairo (Egypt) - Etoile Sportive du Sahel (Tunisia) 6-2 (halftime: 3-0) First leg: Etoile Sportive du Sahel - Al Ahly Cairo 2-1. Al Ahly Cairo win 7-4 on aggregate. Saturday, October 21, second leg Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) - USM Alger (Algeria) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: USM Alger - Wydad Athletic Club 0-0. Wydad Athletic Club win 3-1 on aggregate.