Soccer-African Champions League semifinal results
October 22, 2017 / 6:59 PM / 2 days ago

Soccer-African Champions League semifinal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the African Champions League Semifinal second leg matches on Sunday 
Semifinal
Sunday, October 22, second leg
Al Ahly Cairo (Egypt)         - Etoile Sportive du Sahel (Tunisia) 6-2 (halftime: 3-0) 
First leg: Etoile Sportive du Sahel - Al Ahly Cairo 2-1. Al Ahly Cairo win 7-4 on aggregate.
Saturday, October 21, second leg
Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) - USM Alger (Algeria)                3-1 (halftime: 1-0) 
First leg: USM Alger - Wydad Athletic Club 0-0. Wydad Athletic Club win 3-1 on aggregate.

