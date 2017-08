June 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Confederations Cup matches on Sunday Sunday, June 18 Cameroon 0 Chile 2 Arturo Vidal 81, Eduardo Vargas 90+1 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,492 - - - Portugal 2 Ricardo Quaresma 34, Cedric 86 Mexico 2 Javier Hernandez 42, Hector Moreno 90+1 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 34,372 - - - Saturday, June 17 Russia 2 Michael Boxall 31og, Fedor Smolov 69 New Zealand 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 50,251 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, June 19 Australia v Germany (1500)