June 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Confederations Cup play-offs matches on Wednesday Portugal 0 Chile 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,855 Penalty Shootout: 0-3 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, June 29 Germany v Mexico (1800) Sunday, July 2 Loser SF 1 v Loser SF 2 (1200) Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2 (1800)