a month ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Champions League qualifying round 1 results
#Football News
June 27, 2017 / 5:52 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Champions League qualifying round 1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 27 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 1 first leg matches on Tuesday 
Qualifying Round 1
Tuesday, June 27, first leg
Hibernians (Malta)       - FCI Tallinn (Estonia)     2-0 (halftime: 0-0) 
The New Saints (Wales)   - Europa FC (Gibraltar)     1-2 (halftime: 1-1) 
Vikingur (Faroe Islands) - Trepca'89 (Kosovo)        2-1 (halftime: 1-1) 
Alashkert (Armenia)      - FC Santa Coloma (Andorra) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                          
Qualifying Round 1
Wednesday, June 28, first leg
Linfield (Northern Ireland) v La Fiorita (San Marino) (1845)

