a month ago
Soccer-Champions League qualifying round 1 results
#Football News
June 28, 2017 / 8:39 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Champions League qualifying round 1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 1 first leg matches on Wednesday 
Qualifying Round 1
Wednesday, June 28, first leg
Linfield (Northern Ireland) - La Fiorita (San Marino)   1-0 (halftime: 0-0) 
Tuesday, June 27, first leg 
Hibernians (Malta)          - FCI Tallinn (Estonia)     2-0 (halftime: 0-0) 
The New Saints (Wales)      - Europa FC (Gibraltar)     1-2 (halftime: 1-1) 
Vikingur (Faroe Islands)    - Trepca'89 (Kosovo)        2-1 (halftime: 1-1) 
Alashkert (Armenia)         - FC Santa Coloma (Andorra) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)

