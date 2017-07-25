UPDATE 3-Soccer-Champions League qualifying round 3 results

July 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Qualifying Round 3 first leg matches on Tuesday Qualifying Round 3 Tuesday, July 25, first leg Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) - Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) 1-3 (halftime: 1-1) FK Vardar (Macedonia) - FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) AEK (Greece) - CSKA Moscow (Russia) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) FCSB (Romania) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan) - Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) - BATE Borisov (Belarus) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Qualifying Round 3 Wednesday, July 26, first leg FC Astana (Kazakhstan) v Legia Warsaw (Poland) (1400) Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) v Young Boys (Switzerland) (1630) Salzburg (Austria) v Rijeka (Croatia) (1645) Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) v Ludogorets (Bulgaria) (1700) FC Viitorul Constanta (Romania) v APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) (1800) Maribor (Slovenia) v FH (Iceland) (1820) Celtic (Scotland) v Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) (1845) Nice (France) v Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) (1845) Club Bruges (Belgium) v Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) (1900)