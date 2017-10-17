FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Champions League summaries
#Football News
October 17, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Champions League summaries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Oct 17 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Tuesday 
Tuesday, October 17
Maribor           0                                                                                                                        
Liverpool         7 Roberto Firmino 4,54, Philippe Coutinho 13, Mohamed Salah 19,39, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 86, Trent Alexander-Arnold 90 
Halftime: 0-4;Attendance: 12,506
- - -
Spartak Moscow    5 Quincy Promes 18,90, Lorenzo Melgarejo 58, Denis Glushakov 67, Luiz Adriano 74                                         
Sevilla           1 Simon Kjaer 30                                                                                                         
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 44,307
- - -
Feyenoord         1 Steven Berghuis 7                                                                                                      
Shakhtar Donetsk  2 Bernard 24,54                                                                                                          
Red Card: Yaroslav Rakytskyi 75
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 43,500
- - -
Manchester City   2 Raheem Sterling 9, Gabriel Jesus 13                                                                                    
Napoli            1 Amadou Diawara 73pen                                                                                                   
Missed penalty: Dries Mertens 38
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 48,520
- - -
RB Leipzig        3 Willi Orban 8, Emil Forsberg 37, Jean-Kevin Augustin 40                                                                
Porto             2 Vincent Aboubakar 18, Ivan Marcano 44                                                                                  
Halftime: 3-2;Attendance: 41,496
- - -
Monaco            1 Radamel Falcao 30                                                                                                      
Besiktas          2 Cenk Tosun 34,54                                                                                                       
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 7,403
- - -
Real Madrid       1 Cristiano Ronaldo 43pen                                                                                                
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Raphael Varane 28og                                                                                                    
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 76,589
- - -
APOEL Nicosia     1 Michael Pote 62                                                                                                        
Borussia Dortmund 1 Sokratis Papastathopoulos 67                                                                                           
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,604
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                             
Wednesday, October 18      
Barcelona (Spain)          v Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) (1845)  
Juventus (Italy)           v Sporting (Portugal)         (1845)  
Qarabag FK (Azerbaijan)    v Atletico Madrid (Spain)     (1600)  
Chelsea (England)          v AS Roma (Italy)             (1845)  
Anderlecht (Belgium)       v Paris St Germain (France)   (1845)  
FC Bayern Munich (Germany) v Celtic (Scotland)           (1845)  
Benfica (Portugal)         v Manchester United (England) (1845)  
CSKA Moscow (Russia)       v FC Basel (Switzerland)      (1845)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
