Soccer-PSG attacking trio on target in thumping win at Anderlecht

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain’s feared attacking trio all got on the scoresheet as the French side completed a comfortable 4-0 away victory over Anderlecht in their Champions League Group B clash on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar all netted, while Angel di Maria added a fourth with a late strike, in a win that maintains the Ligue 1 side’s 100 percent record in the group stage with three wins from three.

They head the standings with nine points from second-placed Bayern Munich, who have six. Celtic are in third with a single victory to their name, while Anderlecht are still searching for their first points.

PSG should have won by a greater margin as they spurned a number of chances and will be confident of victory when the teams meet again in their next fixture in the group in Paris on Oct. 31. (Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Toby Davis)