Soccer-Monaco suffer 3-0 home defeat by Porto
September 26, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 23 days ago

Soccer-Monaco suffer 3-0 home defeat by Porto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONACO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - AS Monaco’s Champions League campaign suffered a huge blow as last season’s semi-finalists fell victim to a Vincent Aboubakar double in a 3-0 home defeat by Porto on Tuesday.

Cameroon striker Aboubakar scored in each half and Miguel Layun rounded off the win in the closing stages to put Porto second in Group G with three points from two games, three behind leaders Besiktas who won 2-0 at home to Leipzig.

Monaco are third with Leipzig bottom also on one point.

The French principality team had a few chances early in the game as they piled on the pressure but Porto stayed calm and were more clinical in a lively encounter at Stade Louis II. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

