FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Besiktas into knockout stage for first time with Porto draw
Sections
Featured
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
world
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
market analysis
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
africa
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 21, 2017 / 7:06 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Besiktas into knockout stage for first time with Porto draw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Turkish champions Besiktas reached the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time as they fought back for a 1-1 draw at home to Porto in their penultimate Group G match on Wednesday.

Besiktas earned a point with a close-range equaliser by Brazilian Talisca after 41 minutes following a marvellous assist from Cenk Tosun who won the ball in the midfield.

The hosts had fallen behind just before the half-hour mark when Felipe netted after receiving a pass from Ricardo who cut the ball back from the byline.

Besiktas are top with 11 points from five games, with Porto second on seven ahead of Leipzig. The German side are three points behind the Portuguese before they visit bottom side Monaco, who have two points, later on Wednesday. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.