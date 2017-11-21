Soccer-Besiktas into knockout stage for first time with Porto draw

ISTANBUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Turkish champions Besiktas reached the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time as they fought back for a 1-1 draw at home to Porto in their penultimate Group G match on Wednesday.

Besiktas earned a point with a close-range equaliser by Brazilian Talisca after 41 minutes following a marvellous assist from Cenk Tosun who won the ball in the midfield.

The hosts had fallen behind just before the half-hour mark when Felipe netted after receiving a pass from Ricardo who cut the ball back from the byline.

Besiktas are top with 11 points from five games, with Porto second on seven ahead of Leipzig. The German side are three points behind the Portuguese before they visit bottom side Monaco, who have two points, later on Wednesday. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ken Ferris)