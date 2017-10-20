FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Roma charged by UEFA over monkey chants in Chelsea match
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
October 20, 2017 / 12:11 PM / in 4 days

Soccer-Roma charged by UEFA over monkey chants in Chelsea match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - AS Roma have been charged with racist behaviour by UEFA after a section of their supporters directed monkey chants at Chelsea defender Antonio Ruediger during their 3-3 Champions League draw in London on Wednesday.

European soccer’s governing body said in a statement on Friday that it had opened proceedings against the Italian side under Article 14 of its disciplinary regulations.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with the case on Nov. 16.

Roma were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru and Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.