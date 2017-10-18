Soccer-Efficient Basel win 2-0 at CSKA Moscow

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Goals either side of halftime earned Basel a 2-0 win at CSKA Moscow on Wednesday to keep the Swiss side in second place in Champions League Group A.

Midfielder Taulant Xhaka sped past CSKA’s sluggish backline and unleashed a powerful low drive that beat veteran goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev in the right corner to put Basel up in the 29th minute.

Basel thought they had scored another early in the second half when Albian Ajeti’s drive beat Akinfeev, but referee Bjorn Kuipers ruled offside. Dimitri Oberlin added another for Basel in the 90th minute.

Basel climbed to second place in the group on six points, three behind leaders Manchester United. CSKA are third on three. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Ed Osmond)