Soccer-Lukaku double leads Man United to 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow
September 27, 2017 / 8:40 PM / in 22 days

Soccer-Lukaku double leads Man United to 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Romelu Lukaku struck twice to lead Manchester United to an emphatic 4-0 away win over CSKA Moscow in Champions League Group A on Wednesday.

The Belgian striker headed home after four minutes and tapped in just before the interval for his 10th goal of the season to put the English Premier League side 3-0 ahead at halftime.

Anthony Martial had slotted home a penalty in between and Henrikh Mkhitaryan added a fourth in the second half to give United a maximum six points from their opening two matches.

Konstantin Kuchaev grabbed a late consolation for CSKA.

United, without first-choice central midfielders Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick, lead the group by three points from CSKA and Basel.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, editing by Ed Osmond

