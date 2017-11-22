FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-CSKA's 2-0 win ends Benfica quest to make the last 16
Sections
Featured
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Health
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Australia rally late to restrict England in Ashes series-opener
Sport
Australia rally late to restrict England in Ashes series-opener
Nuclear strategists call for bold move - scrap ICBM arsenal
Special Report
U.S.
Nuclear strategists call for bold move - scrap ICBM arsenal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 22, 2017 / 7:14 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Soccer-CSKA's 2-0 win ends Benfica quest to make the last 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - CSKA Moscow earned their first home win of the Champions League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Benfica on Wednesday that strengthens their push to reach the knockout stages while shattering the Portuguese side’s chances.

Georgi Schennikov put CSKA ahead after 13 minutes with a left-footed finish, having been assisted by Bibras Natcho’s short through ball that shredded Benfica’s backline.

The visitors’ troubles worsened after the interval as defender Jardel then clumsily deflected a cross by CSKA’s Vitinho into the back of his own net after 56 minutes.

CSKA’s win puts them into second place in Group A on nine points behind leaders Manchester United, who take on Basel later on Wednesday.

Yet the result ensured that former European champions Benfica, still without a point, are now certain to finish last. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Ian Chadband)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.