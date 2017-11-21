Soccer-Spurs secure top spot with comeback win at Dortmund

DORTMUND, Germany, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Already-qualified Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to beat hosts Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday and secure top spot in Group H with a game to spare.

Spurs’ top scorer Harry Kane cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first-half strike in the 49th minute with his sixth goal of the campaign and Heung-min Son drilled in the winner in the 76th.

The result put the Londoners on 13 points, three ahead of Real Madrid, who crushed APOEL Nicosia 6-0 away and next welcome the Germans. Tottenham, with a superior head-to-head over the Spaniards, host the Cypriots in their last group game.

Dortmund, finalists in 2013, have two points along with APOEL and have missed out on the knockout stage. They will have to sweat it out on the last matchday to see if they can finish third and claim a spot in the Europa League. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)