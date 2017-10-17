FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Bernard double seals victory at Feynoord for Shakhtar Donetsk
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
#World Football
October 17, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 4 days ago

Soccer-Bernard double seals victory at Feynoord for Shakhtar Donetsk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROTTERDAM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian Bernard bagged a double as 10-man Shakhtar Donetsk came from behind to defeat Feyenoord in their Champions League Group F clash at De Kuip on Tuesday.

Steven Berghuis had put the home side in front, but goals in each half from Bernard turned the game in favour of the Ukrainian side, who ended the contest with 10 men after Yaroslav Rakitsky was sent off.

The victory moves Shakhtar up to second in the group with six points from three matches, three behind leaders Manchester City.

Napoli have three points but Feyenoord have now suffered three successive losses.

Reporting by Nick Said,; Editing by Neville Dalton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
