Soccer-Higuain on target as Juventus beat Olympiakos 2-0
#World Football
September 27, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 22 days ago

Soccer-Higuain on target as Juventus beat Olympiakos 2-0

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Gonzalo Higuain came off the bench to open the scoring for Juventus and Mario Mandzukic added a second as the Italian champions beat Olympiakos 2-0 in Turin in their Champions League Group D clash on Wednesday.

With Juve dominating possession but failing to create many goal-scoring opportunities, Argentine striker Higuain entered the fray on the hour mark and fired home the rebound from his own shot nine minutes later to give Juve the lead.

With Olympiakos seeking to score on the counter, Juventus spent much of the game bombarding the Greek side’s penalty area with crosses, free kicks and corners and Mandzukic went close with a trio of headers before finally bundling the ball home in the 80th minute.

Having lost their opening game 3-0 to Barcelona, the win puts Juventus back on track and in third place in Group D on three points behind Sporting of Portugal on goal difference, while two defeats in their opening two games leave Olympiakos bottom.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Rex Gowar

