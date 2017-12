LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following teams have qualified for the Champions League last 16. The draw takes place on Monday.

Group winners

Manchester United

Paris St Germain

AS Roma

Barcelona

Liverpool

Manchester City

Besiktas

Tottenham Hotspur

Runners-up

Basel

Bayern Munich

Chelsea

Juventus

Sevilla

Shakhtar Donetsk

Porto

Real Madrid