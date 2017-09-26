Soccer-De Bruyne and Sterling strike as City sink Shakhtar

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Kevin De Bruyne’s perfectly-struck 48th minute goal and a late Raheem Sterling effort gave Manchester City a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League Group F game on Tuesday to make it two wins out of two for Pep Guardiola’s side.

But City’s Argentine striker Sergio Aguero missed a chance to equal the club’s all-time scoring record when he had a 72nd minute penalty saved by Andriy Pyatov. The miss left him one goal behind Eric Brooks, who scored 177 goals in all competitions.

After a frustrating first half, in which Shakhtar threatened on the break while City were too often unable to find the final pass, Belgian De Bruyne broke the deadlock with a fine right-foot shot from the edge of the area after being well set-up by David Silva.

Substitute Sterling missed a great chance from a low De Bruyne cross but made amends in the final minute when he fired home after good work from Bernardo Silva. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)