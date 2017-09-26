Soccer-Insigne strike sets up easy win for Napoli

NAPLES, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Lorenzo Insigne’s early goal set Napoli on their way to a comfortable 3-1 Champions League victory over Feyenoord in their Group F match on Tuesday as the Dutch club suffered another one-sided defeat in the competition.

Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon added goals in the second half as Napoli registered their first points of the campaign after losing to Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening group match.

Feyenoord had a chance to reduce the score to 2-1, and potentially set up an exciting finish, when they were awarded a 68th minute penalty but Jens Toornstra’s effort was saved by Pepe Reina.

Sofyan Amrabat scored a consolation just seconds from the end.

The Rotterdam club had marked their return to Champions League after a 15-year absence with a 4-0 home loss to Manchester City in their opening group game. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)