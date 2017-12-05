FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Soccer-Juve clinch Champions League last 16 place with win in Greece
December 5, 2017 / 10:01 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

RPT-Soccer-Juve clinch Champions League last 16 place with win in Greece

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes typo in para 5)

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Juventus claimed a place in the Champions League last 16 as Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi secured a 2-0 win at Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus and second place in Group D on Tuesday.

The Serie A side, runners-up in last year’s competition, needed a win to ensure progression to the knockout round was not threatened by Sporting who were in action at Barcelona.

The result, coupled with Barca’s 2-0 win over Sporting, meant Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve side finished as group runners-up, three points behind the Spaniards.

Juventus took the lead after 15 minutes with Cuadrado set up by an Alex Sandro cross for an easy tap-in to score his first Champions League goal this season.

The Italians controlled most of the match but were indebted to stand-in goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who saved Uros Djurdjevic’s downward header shortly before halftime.

Bottom side Olympiakos, playing only for pride, pushed forward in the second half but the contest was effectively ended in the 90th minute by Bernardeschi who cut in from the right and fired past goalkeeper Silvio Proto with his left foot. (Reporting by Christian Radnedge; editing by Ken Ferris)

