February 14, 2018 / 9:43 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Soccer-Five-star Liverpool thrash Porto with Mane hat-trick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sadio Mane grabbed a hat-trick and Mohamed Salah scored with a mesmerising piece of ball-juggling as Liverpool demolished Porto 5-0 away with an irresistible attacking display in their Champions League round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.

Roberto Firmino completed the scoring to hand the Portuguese league leaders their heaviest-ever home defeat in European competition and virtually guarantee Liverpool a quarter-final place.

Mane opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a shot which slipped through goalkeeper Jose Sa’s hands and Salah struck four minutes later to take his tally to 30 this season in all competitions.

Mane snapped up a rebound eight minutes after halftime, then Firmino finished off another lethal move before the Senegalese completed his hat-trick with a shot from outside the area to bring Porto’s 24-match unbeaten run crunching to a halt. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)

