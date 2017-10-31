FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-PSG sail into last 16 as Kurzawa nets hat trick in rout of Anderlecht
October 31, 2017 / 9:41 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Soccer-PSG sail into last 16 as Kurzawa nets hat trick in rout of Anderlecht

Julien Pretot

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain qualified for the Champions League last 16 in emphatic fashion when they extended their perfect Group B record with a home 5-0 win against Anderlecht on Tuesday, with fullback Layvin Kurzawa scoring a hat-trick.

Neymar, back in the team after being sent off during the French ‘classic’ against Olympique de Marseille, scored the second goal on the stroke of halftime after Marco Verratti’s opener, with Kurzawa completing the scoreline after the interval.

PSG have 12 points from four games and lead Bayern Munich, who beat Celtic 2-1 away, by three points.

Celtic have three points and Anderlecht have none. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

