Soccer-El Shaarawy strikes twice as Roma rout Chelsea 3-0
#Football News
October 31, 2017 / 9:46 PM / in 10 hours

Soccer-El Shaarawy strikes twice as Roma rout Chelsea 3-0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Stephan El Shaarawy struck twice, including the fastest goal of this season’s Champions League after just 39 seconds, to help thrust AS Roma to the top of their Champions League group with a convincing 3-0 win over Chelsea on Tuesday.

Following the sides’ thrilling 3-3 draw in London two weeks earlier, the Italian international striker’s brace was the highlight of another impressive display from Roma which allowed them to leapfrog the English champions at the summit of Group C.

El Shaarawy’s thunderous first-minute shot was the earliest recorded in any match in the competition this term and, despite Chelsea creating early chances, Antonio Rudiger’s defensive indecision allowed him to nip in for a neatly-taken second after 36 minutes.

Not for the first time this season, Chelsea again looked uncharacteristically disorganised at the back as Diego Perotti thrashed home a third after 63 minutes to move Roma on to eight points, one clear of Chelsea, who slip to second. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
