Soccer-Sevilla complete astonishing three-goal comeback to deny Liverpool

SEVILLE, Spain, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sevilla’s Guido Pizarro scored a 93rd-minute equaliser to complete an incredible comeback from three goals down to draw 3-3 against Liverpool on Tuesday in a pulsating Champions League Group E clash.

Liverpool were on the verge of sealing qualification to the last 16 for the first time since 2009 but Pizarro stabbed home from a corner deep into stoppage time to deny them.

Sadio Mane headed home in between two Roberto Firmino strikes to put Liverpool three goals up within 30 minutes, but Sevilla came back from the dead after the break.

Wissam Ben Yedder netted twice before Pizarro’s late equaliser, leaving Liverpool top with nine points, Sevilla second with eight and Spartak Moscow third with six, after they drew 1-1 with Maribor in the group’s other game. (Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Toby Davis)