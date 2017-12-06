FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Shakhtar beat Man City 2-1 to reach last 16
December 6, 2017 / 9:44 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Soccer-Shakhtar beat Man City 2-1 to reach last 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shakhtar Donetsk booked a Champions League knockout stage berth after first-half goals by Brazilians Bernard and Ismaily gave the Ukrainian side a 2-1 win over Manchester City in Group F on Wednesday.

City, who suffered their first defeat of the season in any competition, finished top with 15 points, three more than Shakhtar and nine ahead of third-placed Napoli who dropped into the Europa League after a 2-1 defeat at bottom team Feyenoord.

A City side missing several regular starters was on the back foot in the first half as Bernard rifled a superb shot into the top corner in the 26th minute before Ismaily added the second in front of a full house in Kharkiv.

Substitute Sergio Aguero netted a stoppage-time penalty for City after Gabriel Jesus was tripped but coach Pep Guardiola had little to cheer about on his milestone 100th Champions League appearance as manager.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic,; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
