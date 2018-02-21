Soccer-Shakhtar's South Americans too strong for Roma

KHARKIV, Ukraine, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Shakhtar Donetsk’s South American blend proved too strong for AS Roma as goals from Facundo Ferreyra and Fred gave them a 2-1 win in a Champions League tie played in freezing conditions on Wednesday.

The Serie A team appeared to be coasting in the round of 16 first leg tie when Cengiz Under put them ahead with his fifth goal in four games four minutes before halftime.

Yet as the temperature dipped towards minus nine Celsius, Argentine striker Ferreyra took advantage of poor Roma defending to score with an expertly-taken goal in the 52nd minute.

That turned the game on its head and it was no surprise when Brazilian midfielder Fred curled in a free kick off the underside of the crossbar to stun the visitors in the 71st minute. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Toby Davis)