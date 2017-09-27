FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Barcelona labour to victory at Sporting
September 27, 2017 / 8:45 PM / in 22 days

Soccer-Barcelona labour to victory at Sporting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Barcelona laboured to a second successive Champions League victory after Sebastian Coates’ own goal helped the Spanish side record an unconvincing 1-0 Group D win against Sporting on Wednesday.

After a frustrating first half by their usual sublime standards, Barcelona scored in fortunate circumstances when Coates bundled into his own net under pressure from Luis Suarez in the 49th minute.

Lionel Messi made his 593rd Barcelona appearance -- tying him third with Carles Puyol on the club’s all-time list -- but the Argentine was unable to add to his brace against Juventus in their opening win.

Barcelona are top of group D with six points, three clear of Sporting and last season’s finalists Juventus who beat Olympiakos 2-0. The Greek champions have yet to pick up a point after two games. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; Editing by Rex Gowar)

