Soccer-Higuain rescues draw for Juve against lively Sporting

LISBON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain scored a trademark goal to salvage a 1-1 draw for the Serie A side after they had been rattled by lively Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Portuguese were the better side in the first half and took a deserved lead when Brazilian midfielder Bruno Cesar followed up to slot in a rebound in the 20th minute.

Higuain was denied by a brilliant Rui Patricio save in the 69th minute but equalised 10 minutes later when he clipped the ball past the Sporting goalkeeper after Juan Cuadrado threaded a pass through the defence.

The win kept Juventus second in Group D with seven points from four games, three ahead of their opponents, and on course for a place in the last sixteen. Barcelona lead with 10 after their 0-0 draw away to Olympiakos. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Ian Chadband)