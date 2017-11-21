Soccer-Spartak's last-16 hopes hit as Maribor snatch late draw

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Spartak Moscow conceded a stoppage-time goal to draw 1-1 at home with Slovenians Maribor on Tuesday in a scrappy Group E clash that dealt a body blow to the Russian side’s chances of reaching the Champions League knockout stages.

The result left Russian champions Spartak third in the group on six points from five games, two behind leaders Liverpool and one adrift of second-placed Sevilla, who were playing later.

The home side dominated throughout but were unable to break down a packed and well-organised Maribor defence until the 83rd minute when Ze Luis scrambled the ball past keeper Jasmin Handanovic from seven metres.

Just when it seemed Spartak were home and dry, late Maribor substitute Jasmin Mesanovic stroked the ball into an empty net after Marcos Tavares broke down the right and delivered a fizzing low cross which left the home team’s defence flat-footed.