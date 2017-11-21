FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Spartak's last-16 hopes hit as Maribor snatch late draw
Sections
Featured
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
world
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
market analysis
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
africa
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 21, 2017 / 7:11 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Spartak's last-16 hopes hit as Maribor snatch late draw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Spartak Moscow conceded a stoppage-time goal to draw 1-1 at home with Slovenians Maribor on Tuesday in a scrappy Group E clash that dealt a body blow to the Russian side’s chances of reaching the Champions League knockout stages.

The result left Russian champions Spartak third in the group on six points from five games, two behind leaders Liverpool and one adrift of second-placed Sevilla, who were playing later.

The home side dominated throughout but were unable to break down a packed and well-organised Maribor defence until the 83rd minute when Ze Luis scrambled the ball past keeper Jasmin Handanovic from seven metres.

Just when it seemed Spartak were home and dry, late Maribor substitute Jasmin Mesanovic stroked the ball into an empty net after Marcos Tavares broke down the right and delivered a fizzing low cross which left the home team’s defence flat-footed.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.