September 13, 2017 / 8:43 PM / in a month

Soccer-Kane double helps Tottenham to victory over Dortmund

Martyn Herman

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Harry Kane struck twice as Tottenham Hotspur made a flying start to their Champions League campaign with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in their Group H opener at Wembley on Wednesday.

The England striker made sure there was no repeat of last season’s home woes in the competition with his side’s second and third goals after Dortmund’s Andriy Yarmolenko had cancelled out Son Heung-min’s opener in a frantic start.

Kane had failed to score in August before scoring twice against Everton at the weekend and showed he was back to his lethal best with a fine left-foot finish in the 15th minute.

He then slotted his second on the hour mark to seal only Tottenham’s third win in 13 matches at Wembley where they lost two of their three Champions League home games last season.

The only blemish on the night for Spurs was centre back Jan Vertonghen’s dismissal in stoppage time. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Rex Gowar)

