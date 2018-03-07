Soccer-Higuain and Dybala stun Spurs to send Juventus through

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Juventus produced a Champions League smash-and-grab raid as Paulo Dybala’s goal earned them a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley to send the Italians through to the quarter-finals 4-3 on aggregate on Wednesday.

Son Heung-min’s first-half effort had put Tottenham in control after they had drawn 2-2 in Turin last month and there was little sign of a Juve response until Gonzalo Higuain and Dybala struck in three second-half minutes.

Higuain poked in from close range to equalise in the 64th minute before fellow Argentine Dybala, who missed the first leg with an injury, curled past Hugo Lloris after bursting clear.

It was tough on Tottenham, who will rue several missed chances in the opening period and hit the post with a Harry Kane header in the 90th minute, but proof that Massimiliano Allegri’s experienced Juventus, runners-up in two of the last three seasons, remain one of Europe’s toughest nuts to crack.