6 days ago
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
#World Football
August 6, 2017 / 2:24 AM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 6          
Deportes Antofagasta      0 Deportes Iquique     0  
Huachipato                2 Audax Italiano       1  
O'Higgins                 1 Colo Colo            3  
Saturday, August 5        
Everton                   4 San Luis             0  
Union Espanola            1 Universidad Catolica 0  
Palestino                 2 Curico Unido         1  
Universidad de Concepcion 2 Santiago Wanderers   2  
Friday, August 4          
Universidad de Chile      2 Temuco               1  
   Standings                 P W D L F A Pts 
1  Everton                   2 2 0 0 5 0 6   
-------------------------
2  Universidad de Chile      2 2 0 0 3 1 6   
-------------------------
3  Colo Colo                 2 1 1 0 3 1 4   
4  Union Espanola            2 1 1 0 1 0 4   
-------------------------
5  Temuco                    2 1 0 1 3 2 3   
6  Audax Italiano            2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
6  Palestino                 2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
8  Huachipato                2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
9  San Luis                  2 1 0 1 2 4 3   
10 Santiago Wanderers        2 0 2 0 2 2 2   
10 Universidad de Concepcion 2 0 2 0 2 2 2   
12 Deportes Antofagasta      2 0 2 0 0 0 2   
13 Deportes Iquique          2 0 1 1 0 1 1   
13 Universidad Catolica      2 0 1 1 0 1 1   
15 Curico Unido              2 0 0 2 1 3 0   
16 O'Higgins                 2 0 0 2 1 5 0   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana

0 : 0
