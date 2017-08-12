FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
U.S.
August 12, 2017 / 1:56 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 12  
Universidad Catolica 1 Everton            1  
Curico Unido         1 Santiago Wanderers 1  
Temuco               0 Huachipato         0  
Friday, August 11    
O'Higgins            0 Union Espanola     2  
   Standings                 P W D L F A Pts 
1  Everton                   3 2 1 0 6 1 7   
-------------------------
2  Union Espanola            3 2 1 0 3 0 7   
-------------------------
3  Universidad de Chile      2 2 0 0 3 1 6   
4  Colo Colo                 2 1 1 0 3 1 4   
-------------------------
5  Temuco                    3 1 1 1 3 2 4   
6  Huachipato                3 1 1 1 2 3 4   
7  Audax Italiano            2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
7  Palestino                 2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
9  Santiago Wanderers        3 0 3 0 3 3 3   
10 San Luis                  2 1 0 1 2 4 3   
11 Universidad de Concepcion 2 0 2 0 2 2 2   
12 Deportes Antofagasta      2 0 2 0 0 0 2   
13 Universidad Catolica      3 0 2 1 1 2 2   
14 Deportes Iquique          2 0 1 1 0 1 1   
15 Curico Unido              3 0 1 2 2 4 1   
16 O'Higgins                 3 0 0 3 1 7 0   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                     
Sunday, August 13         
San Luis                  v Universidad de Chile (1500)  
Universidad de Concepcion v Deportes Antofagasta (1830)  
Audax Italiano            v Deportes Iquique     (2100)

