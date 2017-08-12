UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Saturday Saturday, August 12 Universidad Catolica 1 Everton 1 Curico Unido 1 Santiago Wanderers 1 Temuco 0 Huachipato 0 Friday, August 11 O'Higgins 0 Union Espanola 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Everton 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Union Espanola 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 ------------------------- 3 Universidad de Chile 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 4 Colo Colo 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 ------------------------- 5 Temuco 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 6 Huachipato 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 7 Audax Italiano 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 7 Palestino 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 9 Santiago Wanderers 3 0 3 0 3 3 3 10 San Luis 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 11 Universidad de Concepcion 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 12 Deportes Antofagasta 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 13 Universidad Catolica 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 14 Deportes Iquique 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 15 Curico Unido 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 16 O'Higgins 3 0 0 3 1 7 0 1: Copa Libertadores 2: Play-off 3-4: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 13 San Luis v Universidad de Chile (1500) Universidad de Concepcion v Deportes Antofagasta (1830) Audax Italiano v Deportes Iquique (2100)