UPDATE 3-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Saturday Saturday, July 29 Audax Italiano 2 Palestino 1 Curico Unido 0 Universidad de Chile 1 Deportes Iquique 0 Everton 1 Friday, July 28 San Luis 2 Huachipato 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 San Luis 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 2 Audax Italiano 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 3 Everton 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Universidad de Chile 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- Colo Colo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Deportes Antofagasta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Temuco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 O'Higgins 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Santiago Wanderers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Union Espanola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Universidad Catolica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Universidad de Concepcion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Palestino 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 14 Curico Unido 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 14 Deportes Iquique 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 Huachipato 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1: Copa Libertadores 2: Play-off 3-4: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 30 Universidad Catolica v Universidad de Concepcion (0030) Santiago Wanderers v Union Espanola (1600) Temuco v O'Higgins (1930) Colo Colo v Deportes Antofagasta (2200)