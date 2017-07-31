Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

July 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday Sunday, July 30 Colo Colo 0 Deportes Antofagasta 0 Temuco 2 O'Higgins 0 Santiago Wanderers 0 Union Espanola 0 Saturday, July 29 Audax Italiano 2 Palestino 1 Universidad Catolica 0 Universidad de Concepcion 0 Curico Unido 0 Universidad de Chile 1 Deportes Iquique 0 Everton 1 Friday, July 28 San Luis 2 Huachipato 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Temuco 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 1 San Luis 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 3 Audax Italiano 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Everton 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Universidad de Chile 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 6 Colo Colo 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 Deportes Antofagasta 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 Santiago Wanderers 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 Union Espanola 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 Universidad Catolica 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 Universidad de Concepcion 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 12 Palestino 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 13 Curico Unido 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 13 Deportes Iquique 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 15 Huachipato 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 15 O'Higgins 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-2: Copa Libertadores 3-5: Copa Sudamericana