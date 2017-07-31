FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 days ago
Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
#World Football
July 31, 2017 / 12:01 AM / 7 days ago

Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 30      
Colo Colo            0 Deportes Antofagasta      0  
Temuco               2 O'Higgins                 0  
Santiago Wanderers   0 Union Espanola            0  
Saturday, July 29    
Audax Italiano       2 Palestino                 1  
Universidad Catolica 0 Universidad de Concepcion 0  
Curico Unido         0 Universidad de Chile      1  
Deportes Iquique     0 Everton                   1  
Friday, July 28      
San Luis             2 Huachipato                0  
   Standings                 P W D L F A Pts 
1  Temuco                    1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
1  San Luis                  1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
-------------------------
3  Audax Italiano            1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
4  Everton                   1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
4  Universidad de Chile      1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
-------------------------
6  Colo Colo                 1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
6  Deportes Antofagasta      1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
6  Santiago Wanderers        1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
6  Union Espanola            1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
6  Universidad Catolica      1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
6  Universidad de Concepcion 1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
12 Palestino                 1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
13 Curico Unido              1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
13 Deportes Iquique          1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
15 Huachipato                1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
15 O'Higgins                 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
1-2: Copa Libertadores 
3-5: Copa Sudamericana

0 : 0
