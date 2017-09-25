FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
#World Football
September 25, 2017

Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 24      
Huachipato                1 Deportes Iquique     0  
Temuco                    1 Universidad Catolica 0  
O'Higgins                 2 Palestino            1  
Santiago Wanderers        1 Audax Italiano       3  
Saturday, September 23    
Universidad de Concepcion 0 Curico Unido         1  
Deportes Antofagasta      0 Union Espanola       0  
Universidad de Chile      2 Everton              2  
Friday, September 22      
Colo Colo                 3 San Luis             0  
   Standings                 P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Union Espanola            7 5 2 0 6  0  17  
-------------------------
2  Everton                   7 4 3 0 13 5  15  
-------------------------
3  Deportes Antofagasta      7 3 4 0 5  1  13  
4  Colo Colo                 7 3 3 1 13 6  12  
-------------------------
5  Audax Italiano            7 3 2 2 12 11 11  
6  Universidad de Chile      7 3 2 2 11 13 11  
7  San Luis                  7 3 0 4 7  11 9   
8  Temuco                    7 2 2 3 6  6  8   
9  Santiago Wanderers        7 1 5 1 7  7  8   
10 Curico Unido              7 2 2 3 5  6  8   
11 Universidad Catolica      7 1 4 2 5  6  7   
11 Universidad de Concepcion 7 1 4 2 5  6  7   
13 Huachipato                7 2 1 4 5  8  7   
14 Deportes Iquique          7 1 3 3 4  5  6   
15 O'Higgins                 7 1 2 4 6  13 5   
16 Palestino                 7 1 1 5 8  14 4   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana

