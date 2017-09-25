Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday Sunday, September 24 Huachipato 1 Deportes Iquique 0 Temuco 1 Universidad Catolica 0 O'Higgins 2 Palestino 1 Santiago Wanderers 1 Audax Italiano 3 Saturday, September 23 Universidad de Concepcion 0 Curico Unido 1 Deportes Antofagasta 0 Union Espanola 0 Universidad de Chile 2 Everton 2 Friday, September 22 Colo Colo 3 San Luis 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Union Espanola 7 5 2 0 6 0 17 ------------------------- 2 Everton 7 4 3 0 13 5 15 ------------------------- 3 Deportes Antofagasta 7 3 4 0 5 1 13 4 Colo Colo 7 3 3 1 13 6 12 ------------------------- 5 Audax Italiano 7 3 2 2 12 11 11 6 Universidad de Chile 7 3 2 2 11 13 11 7 San Luis 7 3 0 4 7 11 9 8 Temuco 7 2 2 3 6 6 8 9 Santiago Wanderers 7 1 5 1 7 7 8 10 Curico Unido 7 2 2 3 5 6 8 11 Universidad Catolica 7 1 4 2 5 6 7 11 Universidad de Concepcion 7 1 4 2 5 6 7 13 Huachipato 7 2 1 4 5 8 7 14 Deportes Iquique 7 1 3 3 4 5 6 15 O'Higgins 7 1 2 4 6 13 5 16 Palestino 7 1 1 5 8 14 4 1: Copa Libertadores 2: Play-off 3-4: Copa Sudamericana