FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
Sections
Featured
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in Windsor in May
uk
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in Windsor in May
Is 'lucky general' Macron's good fortune behind him?
france
Is 'lucky general' Macron's good fortune behind him?
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
russia
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 27, 2017 / 1:31 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 26  
Union Espanola       1 Temuco                    1  
Deportes Antofagasta 2 Santiago Wanderers        2  
Everton              2 Colo Colo                 3  
Saturday, November 25
Curico Unido         1 Huachipato                0  
O'Higgins            3 Universidad Catolica      1  
Palestino            1 Deportes Iquique          0  
Universidad de Chile 0 Audax Italiano            3  
Friday, November 24  
San Luis             0 Universidad de Concepcion 0  
   Standings                 P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Colo Colo                 13 8 3 2 27 11 27  
-------------------------
2  Union Espanola            13 7 4 2 14 12 25  
-------------------------
3  Audax Italiano            13 7 3 3 23 16 24  
4  Universidad de Chile      13 7 3 3 17 17 24  
-------------------------
5  Everton                   13 6 5 2 23 17 23  
6  Deportes Antofagasta      13 5 6 2 12 8  21  
7  Temuco                    13 5 5 3 13 10 20  
8  San Luis                  13 5 2 6 13 17 17  
9  Universidad de Concepcion 13 3 7 3 14 11 16  
10 Huachipato                13 5 1 7 11 13 16  
11 Curico Unido              13 4 3 6 8  11 15  
12 Santiago Wanderers        13 2 7 4 15 16 13  
13 Palestino                 13 3 3 7 17 20 12  
14 O'Higgins                 13 3 3 7 14 23 12  
15 Universidad Catolica      13 2 4 7 9  16 10  
16 Deportes Iquique          13 1 3 9 6  18 6   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.