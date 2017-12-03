Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday Sunday, December 3 Audax Italiano 0 Union Espanola 2 Colo Colo 3 Curico Unido 2 Universidad de Concepcion 1 Universidad de Chile 3 Saturday, December 2 Deportes Iquique 2 San Luis 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colo Colo 14 9 3 2 30 13 30 ------------------------- 2 Union Espanola 14 8 4 2 16 12 28 ------------------------- 3 Universidad de Chile 14 8 3 3 20 18 27 4 Audax Italiano 14 7 3 4 23 18 24 ------------------------- 5 Everton 13 6 5 2 23 17 23 6 Deportes Antofagasta 13 5 6 2 12 8 21 7 Temuco 13 5 5 3 13 10 20 8 San Luis 14 5 2 7 14 19 17 9 Universidad de Concepcion 14 3 7 4 15 14 16 10 Huachipato 14 5 1 8 11 14 16 11 Curico Unido 14 4 3 7 10 14 15 12 O'Higgins 14 4 3 7 15 23 15 13 Santiago Wanderers 13 2 7 4 15 16 13 14 Palestino 13 3 3 7 17 20 12 15 Universidad Catolica 13 2 4 7 9 16 10 16 Deportes Iquique 14 2 3 9 8 19 9 1: Copa Libertadores 2: Play-off 3-4: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 3 Everton v Deportes Antofagasta (2330) Monday, December 4 Santiago Wanderers v Temuco (2300) Universidad Catolica v Palestino (2300)