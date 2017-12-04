FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
Sections
Featured
Growth slows, prices jump for UK services firms
Economy
Growth slows, prices jump for UK services firms
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
Technology
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
Sport
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 4, 2017 / 1:32 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 3        
Everton                   1 Deportes Antofagasta 0  
Audax Italiano            0 Union Espanola       2  
Colo Colo                 3 Curico Unido         2  
Universidad de Concepcion 1 Universidad de Chile 3  
Saturday, December 2      
Deportes Iquique          2 San Luis             1  
   Standings                 P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Colo Colo                 14 9 3 2 30 13 30  
-------------------------
2  Union Espanola            14 8 4 2 16 12 28  
-------------------------
3  Universidad de Chile      14 8 3 3 20 18 27  
4  Everton                   14 7 5 2 24 17 26  
-------------------------
5  Audax Italiano            14 7 3 4 23 18 24  
6  Deportes Antofagasta      14 5 6 3 12 9  21  
7  Temuco                    13 5 5 3 13 10 20  
8  San Luis                  14 5 2 7 14 19 17  
9  Universidad de Concepcion 14 3 7 4 15 14 16  
10 Huachipato                14 5 1 8 11 14 16  
11 Curico Unido              14 4 3 7 10 14 15  
12 O'Higgins                 14 4 3 7 15 23 15  
13 Santiago Wanderers        13 2 7 4 15 16 13  
14 Palestino                 13 3 3 7 17 20 12  
15 Universidad Catolica      13 2 4 7 9  16 10  
16 Deportes Iquique          14 2 3 9 8  19 9   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                     
Monday, December 4   
Santiago Wanderers   v Temuco    (2300)  
Universidad Catolica v Palestino (2300)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.