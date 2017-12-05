FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
#World Football
December 5, 2017 / 12:59 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Monday 
Monday, December 4        
Santiago Wanderers        1 Temuco               1  
Universidad Catolica      4 Palestino            1  
Sunday, December 3        
Everton                   1 Deportes Antofagasta 0  
Audax Italiano            0 Union Espanola       2  
Colo Colo                 3 Curico Unido         2  
Universidad de Concepcion 1 Universidad de Chile 3  
Saturday, December 2      
Deportes Iquique          2 San Luis             1  
   Standings                 P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Colo Colo                 14 9 3 2 30 13 30  
-------------------------
2  Union Espanola            14 8 4 2 16 12 28  
-------------------------
3  Universidad de Chile      14 8 3 3 20 18 27  
4  Everton                   14 7 5 2 24 17 26  
-------------------------
5  Audax Italiano            14 7 3 4 23 18 24  
6  Temuco                    14 5 6 3 14 11 21  
7  Deportes Antofagasta      14 5 6 3 12 9  21  
8  San Luis                  14 5 2 7 14 19 17  
9  Universidad de Concepcion 14 3 7 4 15 14 16  
10 Huachipato                14 5 1 8 11 14 16  
11 Curico Unido              14 4 3 7 10 14 15  
12 O'Higgins                 14 4 3 7 15 23 15  
13 Santiago Wanderers        14 2 8 4 16 17 14  
14 Universidad Catolica      14 3 4 7 13 17 13  
15 Palestino                 14 3 3 8 18 24 12  
16 Deportes Iquique          14 2 3 9 8  19 9   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana

