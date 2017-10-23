FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
#World Football
October 23, 2017

Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 22        
Universidad de Chile      2 Palestino            1  
Curico Unido              0 Union Espanola       1  
Santiago Wanderers        3 Everton              3  
Universidad de Concepcion 2 O'Higgins            2  
Saturday, October 21      
San Luis                  1 Deportes Antofagasta 3  
Audax Italiano            0 Colo Colo            3  
Deportes Iquique          0 Temuco               1  
Huachipato                3 Universidad Catolica 1  
   Standings                 P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Colo Colo                 10 6 3 1 19 6  21  
-------------------------
2  Union Espanola            10 6 3 1 7  4  21  
-------------------------
3  Deportes Antofagasta      10 5 4 1 9  4  19  
4  Universidad de Chile      10 5 3 2 15 14 18  
-------------------------
5  Everton                   10 4 5 1 17 12 17  
6  Audax Italiano            10 5 2 3 17 15 17  
7  Universidad de Concepcion 10 3 5 2 12 8  14  
8  Temuco                    10 3 4 3 10 9  13  
9  Huachipato                10 4 1 5 9  10 13  
10 San Luis                  10 4 1 5 11 16 13  
11 Universidad Catolica      10 2 4 4 8  10 10  
12 Curico Unido              10 2 3 5 6  9  9   
13 Santiago Wanderers        10 1 6 3 10 13 9   
14 Palestino                 10 2 2 6 15 18 8   
15 Deportes Iquique          10 1 3 6 4  12 6   
16 O'Higgins                 10 1 3 6 10 19 6   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
