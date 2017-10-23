Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday Sunday, October 22 Universidad de Chile 2 Palestino 1 Curico Unido 0 Union Espanola 1 Santiago Wanderers 3 Everton 3 Universidad de Concepcion 2 O'Higgins 2 Saturday, October 21 San Luis 1 Deportes Antofagasta 3 Audax Italiano 0 Colo Colo 3 Deportes Iquique 0 Temuco 1 Huachipato 3 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colo Colo 10 6 3 1 19 6 21 ------------------------- 2 Union Espanola 10 6 3 1 7 4 21 ------------------------- 3 Deportes Antofagasta 10 5 4 1 9 4 19 4 Universidad de Chile 10 5 3 2 15 14 18 ------------------------- 5 Everton 10 4 5 1 17 12 17 6 Audax Italiano 10 5 2 3 17 15 17 7 Universidad de Concepcion 10 3 5 2 12 8 14 8 Temuco 10 3 4 3 10 9 13 9 Huachipato 10 4 1 5 9 10 13 10 San Luis 10 4 1 5 11 16 13 11 Universidad Catolica 10 2 4 4 8 10 10 12 Curico Unido 10 2 3 5 6 9 9 13 Santiago Wanderers 10 1 6 3 10 13 9 14 Palestino 10 2 2 6 15 18 8 15 Deportes Iquique 10 1 3 6 4 12 6 16 O'Higgins 10 1 3 6 10 19 6 1: Copa Libertadores 2: Play-off 3-4: Copa Sudamericana