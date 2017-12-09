UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Saturday Saturday, December 9 Temuco 1 Universidad de Concepcion 1 Huachipato 0 Colo Colo 3 Union Espanola 2 Everton 0 Universidad de Chile 1 Deportes Iquique 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Colo Colo 15 10 3 2 33 13 33 ------------------------- 2 Union Espanola 15 9 4 2 18 12 31 ------------------------- 3 Universidad de Chile 15 9 3 3 21 18 30 4 Everton 15 7 5 3 24 19 26 ------------------------- 5 Audax Italiano 14 7 3 4 23 18 24 6 Temuco 15 5 7 3 15 12 22 7 Deportes Antofagasta 14 5 6 3 12 9 21 8 Universidad de Concepcion 15 3 8 4 16 15 17 9 San Luis 14 5 2 7 14 19 17 10 Huachipato 15 5 1 9 11 17 16 11 Curico Unido 14 4 3 7 10 14 15 12 O'Higgins 14 4 3 7 15 23 15 13 Santiago Wanderers 14 2 8 4 16 17 14 14 Universidad Catolica 14 3 4 7 13 17 13 15 Palestino 14 3 3 8 18 24 12 16 Deportes Iquique 15 2 3 10 8 20 9 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Copa Libertadores 2: Play-off 3-4: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 10 San Luis v Audax Italiano (0000) Deportes Antofagasta v Universidad Catolica (1530) Curico Unido v O'Higgins (2000) Palestino v Santiago Wanderers (2000)