UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
#World Football
December 9, 2017 / 5:01 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 9 
Temuco               1 Universidad de Concepcion 1  
Huachipato           0 Colo Colo                 3  
Union Espanola       2 Everton                   0  
Universidad de Chile 1 Deportes Iquique          0  
   Standings                 P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
C1 Colo Colo                 15 10 3 2  33 13 33  
-------------------------
2  Union Espanola            15 9  4 2  18 12 31  
-------------------------
3  Universidad de Chile      15 9  3 3  21 18 30  
4  Everton                   15 7  5 3  24 19 26  
-------------------------
5  Audax Italiano            14 7  3 4  23 18 24  
6  Temuco                    15 5  7 3  15 12 22  
7  Deportes Antofagasta      14 5  6 3  12 9  21  
8  Universidad de Concepcion 15 3  8 4  16 15 17  
9  San Luis                  14 5  2 7  14 19 17  
10 Huachipato                15 5  1 9  11 17 16  
11 Curico Unido              14 4  3 7  10 14 15  
12 O'Higgins                 14 4  3 7  15 23 15  
13 Santiago Wanderers        14 2  8 4  16 17 14  
14 Universidad Catolica      14 3  4 7  13 17 13  
15 Palestino                 14 3  3 8  18 24 12  
16 Deportes Iquique          15 2  3 10 8  20 9   
-------------------------
C - Champion
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                
Sunday, December 10  
San Luis             v Audax Italiano       (0000)  
Deportes Antofagasta v Universidad Catolica (1530)  
Curico Unido         v O'Higgins            (2000)  
Palestino            v Santiago Wanderers   (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
