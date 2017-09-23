FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
#World Football
September 23, 2017 / 1:30 AM / in a month

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 23
Deportes Antofagasta 0 Union Espanola 0  
Universidad de Chile 2 Everton        2  
Friday, September 22 
Colo Colo            3 San Luis       0  
   Standings                 P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Union Espanola            7 5 2 0 6  0  17  
-------------------------
2  Everton                   7 4 3 0 13 5  15  
-------------------------
3  Deportes Antofagasta      7 3 4 0 5  1  13  
4  Colo Colo                 7 3 3 1 13 6  12  
-------------------------
5  Universidad de Chile      7 3 2 2 11 13 11  
6  San Luis                  7 3 0 4 7  11 9   
7  Santiago Wanderers        6 1 5 0 6  4  8   
8  Audax Italiano            6 2 2 2 9  10 8   
9  Universidad Catolica      6 1 4 1 5  5  7   
9  Universidad de Concepcion 6 1 4 1 5  5  7   
11 Deportes Iquique          6 1 3 2 4  4  6   
12 Temuco                    6 1 2 3 5  6  5   
13 Curico Unido              6 1 2 3 4  6  5   
14 Huachipato                6 1 1 4 4  8  4   
15 Palestino                 6 1 1 4 7  12 4   
16 O'Higgins                 6 0 2 4 4  12 2   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                     
Saturday, September 23    
Universidad de Concepcion v Curico Unido         (2330)  
Sunday, September 24      
O'Higgins                 v Palestino            (1500)  
Temuco                    v Universidad Catolica (1830)  
Santiago Wanderers        v Audax Italiano       (2100)  
Huachipato                v Deportes Iquique     (2330)

