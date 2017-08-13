UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday Sunday, August 13 Audax Italiano 1 Deportes Iquique 3 San Luis 2 Universidad de Chile 0 Universidad de Concepcion 0 Deportes Antofagasta 0 Saturday, August 12 Universidad Catolica 1 Everton 1 Curico Unido 1 Santiago Wanderers 1 Temuco 0 Huachipato 0 Friday, August 11 O'Higgins 0 Union Espanola 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Everton 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Union Espanola 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 ------------------------- 3 San Luis 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 4 Universidad de Chile 3 2 0 1 3 3 6 ------------------------- 5 Colo Colo 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 6 Deportes Iquique 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 6 Temuco 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 8 Huachipato 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 9 Palestino 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 10 Santiago Wanderers 3 0 3 0 3 3 3 11 Universidad de Concepcion 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 12 Deportes Antofagasta 3 0 3 0 0 0 3 13 Audax Italiano 3 1 0 2 4 6 3 14 Universidad Catolica 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 15 Curico Unido 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 16 O'Higgins 3 0 0 3 1 7 0 1: Copa Libertadores 2: Play-off 3-4: Copa Sudamericana