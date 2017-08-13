FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings
#World Football
August 13, 2017 / 4:59 PM / in 2 months

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chilean championship transicion results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship Transicion matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 13         
Audax Italiano            1 Deportes Iquique     3  
San Luis                  2 Universidad de Chile 0  
Universidad de Concepcion 0 Deportes Antofagasta 0  
Saturday, August 12       
Universidad Catolica      1 Everton              1  
Curico Unido              1 Santiago Wanderers   1  
Temuco                    0 Huachipato           0  
Friday, August 11         
O'Higgins                 0 Union Espanola       2  
   Standings                 P W D L F A Pts 
1  Everton                   3 2 1 0 6 1 7   
-------------------------
2  Union Espanola            3 2 1 0 3 0 7   
-------------------------
3  San Luis                  3 2 0 1 4 4 6   
4  Universidad de Chile      3 2 0 1 3 3 6   
-------------------------
5  Colo Colo                 2 1 1 0 3 1 4   
6  Deportes Iquique          3 1 1 1 3 2 4   
6  Temuco                    3 1 1 1 3 2 4   
8  Huachipato                3 1 1 1 2 3 4   
9  Palestino                 2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
10 Santiago Wanderers        3 0 3 0 3 3 3   
11 Universidad de Concepcion 3 0 3 0 2 2 3   
12 Deportes Antofagasta      3 0 3 0 0 0 3   
13 Audax Italiano            3 1 0 2 4 6 3   
14 Universidad Catolica      3 0 2 1 1 2 2   
15 Curico Unido              3 0 1 2 2 4 1   
16 O'Higgins                 3 0 0 3 1 7 0   
1:   Copa Libertadores 
2:   Play-off          
3-4: Copa Sudamericana

